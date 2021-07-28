Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

