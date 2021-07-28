iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 624,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,917,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

