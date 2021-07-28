iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 197,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,336,881. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

