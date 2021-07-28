iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $220.07. 1,627,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

