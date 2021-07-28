iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $440.14. The company had a trading volume of 287,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.90 and a one year high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

