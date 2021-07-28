iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 246,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

