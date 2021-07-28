ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 713.6% in July

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 713.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

