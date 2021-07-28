ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 713.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ITOCY stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

