Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $547.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.70 million and the highest is $571.00 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Itron by 19.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Itron by 449.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.