Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $246.09. 30,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

