Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $25.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,810.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,484.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,110.30 and a twelve month high of $1,841.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

