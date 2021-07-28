Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,128. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

