Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

