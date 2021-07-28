Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. 5,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,791. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

