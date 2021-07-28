Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,703 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB remained flat at $$19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,288. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.