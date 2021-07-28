James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James River Group stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

