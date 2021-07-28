Jane Street Group LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JUST opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.