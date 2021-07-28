Jane Street Group LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 86.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UST opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $77.52.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

