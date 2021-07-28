Jane Street Group LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period.

BATS IAUF opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27.

