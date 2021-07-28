Jane Street Group LLC Invests $704,000 in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 143,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 82.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arco Platform by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

ARCE stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.60 million, a PE ratio of 343.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

