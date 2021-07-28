Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30.

