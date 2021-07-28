Jane Street Group LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000.

CUT opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

