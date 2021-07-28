Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.