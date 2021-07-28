JCDecaux (JCDXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

