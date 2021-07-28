JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JDE Peet’s has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

