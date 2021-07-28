Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

SCHW stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 52.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 322.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,071,934 shares of company stock valued at $77,064,156. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

