Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danaher Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

Danaher stock opened at $290.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.