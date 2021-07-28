Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,687.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

