JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

