JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

