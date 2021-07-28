JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.70.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

