John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

MDB stock opened at $360.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

