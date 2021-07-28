John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of JHS stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.