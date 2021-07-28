John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.22

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

