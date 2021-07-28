JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 24,075 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 16,954.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

