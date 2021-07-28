JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

