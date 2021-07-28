JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $81,000 Stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

