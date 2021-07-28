JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 369,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,047. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

