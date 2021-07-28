JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

TKAGY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.