JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
TKAGY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
