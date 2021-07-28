JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $192.23 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.66.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $195.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $119.23 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

