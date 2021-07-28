JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

Lizhi Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

