JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 35.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.