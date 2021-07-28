Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,512. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

