Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Sells $209,250.00 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

