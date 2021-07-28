Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 3,959 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $256.86. The company had a trading volume of 124,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,286. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $161.33 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.