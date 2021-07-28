Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $645,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Etsy by 3,076.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Etsy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.05. 55,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

