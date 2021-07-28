Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

