Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $483,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.58. 107,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.