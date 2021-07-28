Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $254.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $261.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

