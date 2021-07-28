Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s current price.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,718.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.